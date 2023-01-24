Look: Patriots Announce Notable Roster Move

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New England Patriots signed offensive lineman Bill Murray on a future contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

Murray, 25, has spent the last three seasons on the Patriots' practice roster after joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Murray switched positions from defensive lineman to offensive lineman this past summer. He was elevated to the active roster for three games this past season and made his NFL debut against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 1 (special teams).

Murray signed a similar reserve/future contract last February. He was then waived and re-signed to the practice squad. With a full year of O-line practice now under his belt, perhaps Murray can land a roster spot in 2023.

The Patriots finished their 2022 season with an 8-9 record and failed to make the postseason.