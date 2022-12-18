Look: Patriots Have Special Guest At Sunday Afternoon's Game

There's a special guest in the house for Sunday's game between the Patriots and Raiders out in Las Vegas.

Prior to kickoff, the Patriots Twitter account shared that former Pro Bowl quarterback Drew Bledsoe was on-hand for the festivities out west.

"DREWWWWW!" the team said.

Fans reacted to Bledsoe's appearance on social media.

"The man that started my football obsession," one user said.

"My original QB. Always will be a Bledsoe guy," a Pats fan replied.

"Drew Bledsoe is somehow dressed exactly as I would expect Drew Bledsoe to be dressed," another commented. "What a classic."

"This guy was the truth until he got hurt."

"Drew looks like he could still play!" another pointed out.

"One thing about Drew, he’s going to have a scarf draped around his neck."

"Drew in the building?! I’m on my way big dawg."

Great to see one of the original Patriots still supporting.