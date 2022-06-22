Look: Patriots Officially Reveal Throwback Uniform

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots have officially brought back their red uniforms.

The team announced the news via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon with a pretty cool video showing a Delorean from "Back to the Future."

The Patriots last wore these jerseys in 2012. They also wore them four times during the 2009 season to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the AFL.

Before they were deemed throwbacks, the Patriots wore these jerseys from 1960 (their inaugural season) until 1993 when there was a design overhaul.

There's currently no set game for the jerseys to be worn but an announcement will likely be coming in the next couple of months.

New England is 9-3 all-time in the red throwbacks, with one of those wins being a 59-0 blowout win against Tennessee in 2009.