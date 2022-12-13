Look: Patriots Player Is Furious With NFL On Tuesday

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 12: DeVante Parker #1 of the New England Patriots is assisted off the field after a play against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter of the game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

A scary scene unfolded on Monday night during a game between the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker was clearly struggling and appeared to be concussed. However, the NFL officials didn't stop the game until fellow Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor practically begged them.

After taking some time to process the incident, Parker made it clear he's not happy with the NFL.

"Get on yalls f***in job, NFL. Thankful my brother was aware of the situation @nelsonagholor_15," Parker said on Instagram.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport announced the NFL and NFLPA are "reviewing" the incident.

"The NFL and NFLPA are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the sequence of events of #Patriots WR DeVante Parker’s concussion last night and his removal from the game," he said.

The NFL has a system in place to spot potential head injuries like this one, but it failed on Monday night.