Look: Patriots Put 5 Players On PUP List

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots have six players who won't be 100% healthy when training camp starts.

New England has put center David Andrews, cornerback Jonathan Jones, linebacker Raekwon McMillan, safety Jabrill Peppers, and running back James White on the Physically Unable to Perform List (PUP).

These players can come off the PUP at any time, but they can't practice with the team until they do.

Andrews is currently rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery but should be ready to go for Week 1. He started all 17 games at center this past season for New England.

White injured his hip during the season, which caused him to miss the final 14 games. He finished with only 38 yards rushing off 10 carries.

Both Peppers and McMillan are recovering from torn ACLs that they suffered last season, while Jones only played six games last season due to a shoulder injury.

The Patriots are expected to start training camp on Jul. 26.