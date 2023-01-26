Look: Patriots Veteran Clarified His Tom Brady Guarantee

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 30: Devin McCourty #32 of the New England Patriots reacts after recovering a fumble during the second quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Patriots safety Devin McCourty said he would return for another season in 2023 if Tom Brady made his way back to New England.

These comments got people wondering if McCourty's NFL career is over if Brady doesn't rejoin the franchise this offseason.

That is not the case.

“I’m not sure yet, man,” McCourty said when asked about his future plans on the Patriots Talk podcast. “I know a lot of people saw what I said, that if Tom comes back, I’ll come back, which was obviously a joke. I mean, that would have no bearing on if I played football or not. That would be pretty sad as a grown man.”

Like Brady, McCourty is a free agent this offseason. The veteran safety has been with the Patriots organization since he was selected with a first-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft — sharing 10 seasons of overlap with Brady in New England from 2010-19.

Given his 13 years with the Pats, it's hard to imagine McCourty playing anywhere else.