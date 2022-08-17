Look: Paul Finebaum Blasted ESPN Colleague On Wednesday

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Paul Finebaum has strong feelings about just about everyone whether he likes them or hates them. But one ESPN colleague was in his sights this week.

Appearing on First Take, Finebaum made it clear that he has no love for Chris "Mad Dog" Russo. While welcoming back Stephen A. Smith to the show this week, he stated that he was "going to go crazy" from watching Russo on First Take all the time.

“See, I don’t want to insult people who have been here in his absence, like Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo,” Finebaum said. “But if I saw Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo one more time on my screen, I was going to go crazy. I don’t like that guy on my screen. I want Stephen A. Smith on this show every day.”

Stephen A. wasn't totally on board with Finebaum's criticism of Russo. He wasn't willing to be as harsh as Finebaum, even if he often disagrees with Russo's takes.

"Well, I love ‘Mad Dog’ Russo, so I’m not going to be as harsh about him as you,” Smith responded. “But I will say this about Christopher ‘Mad Dog’ Russo. I love you, bro. But he’s not Stephen A.”

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo isn't everyone's cup of tea to say the least. He was polarizing as one half of Mike and the Mad Dog on radio, polarizing on SiriusXM and is polarizing whenever he appears on First Take nowadays.

But Paul Finebaum isn't everyone's cup of tea either. And like Russo, he's never afraid to say what's on his mind.

