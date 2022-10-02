Look: Paul Finebaum Blasts Prominent SEC Head Coach

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Paul Finebaum has never been afraid to go after college football head coaches.

Finebaum made an appearance on the SEC Network following Texas A&M's Week 5 loss to Mississippi State and blasted head coach Jimbo Fisher for how his team looked.

“Somebody texted me yesterday during that game one of those riddles, ‘What’s the difference between Jimbo Fisher and Gus Malzahn?’ And the answer is Jameis Winston,” Finebaum said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). “You take Jameis Winston out of this guy’s arsenal and he may not be a head coach right now. That’s how important Jameis Winston was. The good news for A&M, if there is any good news after this weekend, and I’ll come back to that, is that the schedule gets very easy and manageable, but so what?"

The Aggies are currently 3-2 through their first five games after they were labeled a national contender heading into the season.

It's not going to get any easier for them heading into Week 6. They'll travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide.

If they lose that game, the noise for Fisher's job will only get louder down at College Station.

Kickoff will be at 8 p.m. ET.