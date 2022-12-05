Look: Paul Finebaum Has Revealed His National Title Prediction

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff is set and the final bracket is in. To the surprise of no one, the Georgia Bulldogs enter the playoff in the one-spot. And the SEC Network's Paul Finebaum sees back-to-back titles in their future.

Appearing on ESPN's "Get Up" Monday morning, the CFB commentator didn't mince any words when asked about his playoff prediction:

“Georgia is going to win,” Finebaum stated. “I think it’s going to be Georgia. They’ve been the best team all year long."

The Dawgs will be tested early with a matchup against Ohio State in the semifinal and will either face Michigan or TCU should they advance to the championship game.

A win this year would make it two in a row for Kirby Smart at UGA and could mark the beginning of a new SEC dynasty.

It all starts Dec. 31 though at 8 PM ET in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.