Look: Paul Finebaum Has Revealed His National Title Prediction
The College Football Playoff is set and the final bracket is in. To the surprise of no one, the Georgia Bulldogs enter the playoff in the one-spot. And the SEC Network's Paul Finebaum sees back-to-back titles in their future.
Appearing on ESPN's "Get Up" Monday morning, the CFB commentator didn't mince any words when asked about his playoff prediction:
“Georgia is going to win,” Finebaum stated. “I think it’s going to be Georgia. They’ve been the best team all year long."
The Dawgs will be tested early with a matchup against Ohio State in the semifinal and will either face Michigan or TCU should they advance to the championship game.
A win this year would make it two in a row for Kirby Smart at UGA and could mark the beginning of a new SEC dynasty.
It all starts Dec. 31 though at 8 PM ET in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.