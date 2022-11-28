Look: Paul Finebaum Has Shocking Admission On Jim Harbaugh

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SEC Network commentator Paul Finebaum has long been one of Jim Harbaugh's harshest critics. But after Michigan's second straight win over Ohio State, even Finebaum had to give the Wolverines head coach praise for what he's created in Ann Arbor.

Appearing on "Get Up" Monday morning, Finebaum was extremely complimentary of the job Harbaugh has done.

This is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, transformation in college football history. Two years ago he was this close to getting fired. They slashed his contract, he survived because of COVID, and what does he do? He runs the table two straight years in the regular season, he's in the playoff two straight years and he absolutely owns his rivals two straight years. Suddenly, Jim Harbaugh is no longer on the hot seat and some people are pointing at Ryan Day at Ohio State. That's how great this has been.

Fans reacted to Finebaum comments on Twitter.

"He's not wrong," one account said.

"As someone who didn’t watch college football until 2019—after Harbaugh’s blown opportunity the year before—having watched Michigan defeat Ohio State on live TV more than not is something I didn’t think I would see for a long while, if ever," another admitted.

Harbaugh and his Michigan Wolverines find themselves back in the Big Ten Championship with another College Football Playoff appearance on the line.