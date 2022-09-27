Look: Paul Finebaum Praises College Coach For Job Done

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Paul Finebaum doesn't hesitate to praise or knock any coach in college football.

On Tuesday morning, the college football analyst spoke glowingly about Josh Heupel and how he's done a remarkable job at Tennessee ever since he took the job last year.

“When you look at the 2-year job that Josh Heupel has done, it’s hard to find anyone who has done better,” Finebaum said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). "He turned a program that was an absolute disaster, looked like they were about to throw away the keys after Jeremy Pruitt ran it into the wall. Fortunately for Tennessee, Heupel has really steadied it.”

Heupel led the Vols to a 7-6 record in his inaugural season last year and has led them to a 4-0 start to begin this season.

They just ended their five-game losing streak to the Florida Gators this past Saturday and look like a contender to come out of the SEC East.

They'll look to get to 5-0 when they take on the LSU Tigers on Oct. 8 down in Baton Rouge.