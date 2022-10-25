Look: Paul Finebaum Predicts If Alabama Will Make The Playoff

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum, of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment on air during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Alabama has a long road ahead in terms of making the College Football Playoff.

It has to run the gauntlet down the stretch and it starts with taking on No. 18 LSU and then No. 15 Ole Miss the week after. Both games will be on the road, making it a bit tougher for Alabama to win.

If the Crimson Tide are able to win both of those games, they'll then have to win their final two games, plus win the SEC Championship to make the CFP.

Paul Finebaum didn't sound optimistic about the Tide's chances to win all of those games when he was asked.

“No, and here’s the reason. They’ve lost their margin for error by losing to Tennessee,” Finebaum said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). "Their schedule is this, a week from Saturday at LSU. Dangerous, maybe not impossible. They’ll be the favorite. After that, they have Ole Miss and then their season calms down a little bit. They finish Auburn which is a mess right now. They have to play Georgia or Tennessee and I think if they end up with Georgia, they’ll have a hard time winning. They could beat Tennessee on a neutral site but I don’t think today they could beat Georgia."

It's put up or shut up time for Alabama heading into the final month or so of the season.