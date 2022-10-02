Look: Paul Finebaum Predicts Major Quarterback Controversy

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

After Georgia's struggles in Mizzou on Saturday night, ESPN's Paul Finebaum foresees a quarterback controversy brewing in the Bulldogs program.

Recapping Week 5 with colleague Matt Barrie, the college football personality tossed out the idea that UGA could could have an issue on its hands if this kind of QB play bleeds into other weeks.

“We’re not creating the controversy, here” Finebaum said. “But I can assure you Georgia fans will be creating this controversy, and it’s as predictable as anything that’s ever been predicted. There’ll be a quarterback controversy at Georgia if this continues."

“I’m calming down on my Stetson Bennett for Heisman [rhetoric],” Finebaum continued. “… That was pretty depressing to watch Georgia these past two weeks. … Georgia better recalibrate that offense.”

Bennett was 23-of-43 for 312 yards in Georgia's narrow victory against the unranked Tigers.

They'll definitely need more from their quarterback if they have any designs on repeating as national champs in 2022.