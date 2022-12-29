Look: Paul Finebaum Putting 1 Prominent Coach On Hot Seat

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

ESPN's Paul Finebaum took aim at Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz during his regular radio appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning."

After losing to Wake Forest 27-17 in last Friday's Gasparilla Bowl, the college football personality said its time for more wins down in Missouri after Drinkwitz's curious contract extension.

I think he hangs in the balance. I think when you've had two losing seasons in a row, pressure builds. And you can argue it was a losing season created by a bowl game. Well, guess what, it's still a losing season isn't it. I think, to me, he still looks like a really bright coach. To me, he still looks like somebody who can recruit at a pretty good level, who came so close in countless games.

At some point, you have to win those games. I think it's time for him to start doing that. Otherwise, if you're asking me this question a year from today — I don't know if you will be. Because frankly in college football, you don't have that long of a leash. I think he really needs to start winning.

Drinkwitz is 17-19 in three seasons as the Tigers head coach after a high level of success at Appalachian State.