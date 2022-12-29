Look: Paul Finebaum Putting 1 Prominent Coach On Hot Seat
ESPN's Paul Finebaum took aim at Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz during his regular radio appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning."
After losing to Wake Forest 27-17 in last Friday's Gasparilla Bowl, the college football personality said its time for more wins down in Missouri after Drinkwitz's curious contract extension.
I think he hangs in the balance. I think when you've had two losing seasons in a row, pressure builds. And you can argue it was a losing season created by a bowl game. Well, guess what, it's still a losing season isn't it. I think, to me, he still looks like a really bright coach. To me, he still looks like somebody who can recruit at a pretty good level, who came so close in countless games.
Continuing:
At some point, you have to win those games. I think it's time for him to start doing that. Otherwise, if you're asking me this question a year from today — I don't know if you will be. Because frankly in college football, you don't have that long of a leash. I think he really needs to start winning.
Drinkwitz is 17-19 in three seasons as the Tigers head coach after a high level of success at Appalachian State.