Look: Paul Finebaum Reacts To Alabama's Loss To Tennessee

There was a massive upset in college football on Saturday evening.

Alabama traveled to Knoxville and fell to Tennessee, 52-49. It was a loss that looked to be coming for the last couple of weeks after the Crimson Tide looked human against both the Texas Longhorns & Texas A&M Aggies.

The Tide were able to win those games, but they both came down to the final few plays. ESPN's Paul Finebaum also noticed that and thinks that the Tide don't look well coached right now.

"Yesterday was the personification of the sport and it’s why people like us are so passionate,” Finebaum said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). “There are a lot of troubling signs coming out of it for Alabama as well as some positive signs for Tennessee, but, Alabama does not look well-coached. That’s off the record."

The Crimson Tide's schedule isn't about to get any easier. They're set to take on the Bulldogs of Mississippi State next Saturday night before facing off against the Rebels of Ole Miss just two weeks later

Kickoff for the first contest will be at 7 p.m. ET.