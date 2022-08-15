Look: Paul Finebaum Reacts To 'Major Public Relations' Disaster

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN's Paul Finebaum isn't above stirring the pot between SEC schools. But when there's drama stirring between two programs at the same school, he has a problem.

Appearing on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum admonished the University of Kentucky for allowing a "public relations disaster" to occur by allowing head football coach Mark Stoops to feud openly with head basketball coach John Calipari.

Finebaum placed some of the blame on longtime Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart. He believes Barnhart messed up by not stepping in and instead let the two wage their war of words publicly.

“This has been a public relations disaster,” Finebaum said, via Saturday Down South. “You can point to many different aspects of it… you mention Mitch Barnhart first. What he needed to do was get on it immediately and put an end to it and instead he went old school AD… he’s considered the best athletic director in the SEC but he’s still old school, meaning he’s not in touch with the minute-to-minute social media storm that was brewing out there.”

John Calipari recently declared that Kentucky is a basketball school, a statement that didn't sit well with Mark Stoops - or members of the football team.

The situation has escalated into a war of words between Kentucky basketball fans and Kentucky football fans.

The waters are bound to settle and largely have already. But it was a bad look for the state of the relationship between Calipari and Stoops.

