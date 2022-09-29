Look: Paul Finebaum Reacts To The AJ McCarron News

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum, of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment on air during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Earlier this week, former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron made headlines when he suggested a college football coach has already been told he'll be fired after this year.

“From my sources over there, Harsin’s already been told he’s done after this year,” McCarron said on The Ringer podcast “Slow News Day.” The comment made headlines, but the report doesn't appear to be accurate.

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum had a few choice words for McCarron after the report - bringing up his most recent encounter with Auburn on the field.

“AJ has fumbled this one terribly,” Finebaum told Mark Heim of AL.com. “He’s now 0-2 in his last two encounters with Auburn.”

The game he's referring to, of course, is the kick-6. Finebaum didn't stop there, though.

“There’s no justification for that,” Finebaum said of McCarron’s claim. “There’s no evidence of that. When I heard that yesterday, I did what any ‘legitimate’ reporter would do and that was to dig as deep as possible with available sources. There’s no evidence to support that."

Yikes.