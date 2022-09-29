Look: Paul Finebaum Reacts To The AJ McCarron News
Earlier this week, former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron made headlines when he suggested a college football coach has already been told he'll be fired after this year.
“From my sources over there, Harsin’s already been told he’s done after this year,” McCarron said on The Ringer podcast “Slow News Day.” The comment made headlines, but the report doesn't appear to be accurate.
ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum had a few choice words for McCarron after the report - bringing up his most recent encounter with Auburn on the field.
“AJ has fumbled this one terribly,” Finebaum told Mark Heim of AL.com. “He’s now 0-2 in his last two encounters with Auburn.”
The game he's referring to, of course, is the kick-6. Finebaum didn't stop there, though.
“There’s no justification for that,” Finebaum said of McCarron’s claim. “There’s no evidence of that. When I heard that yesterday, I did what any ‘legitimate’ reporter would do and that was to dig as deep as possible with available sources. There’s no evidence to support that."
Yikes.