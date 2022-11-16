Look: Paul Finebaum Reveals His Major 'Upset Alert' Pick

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs could notch their first loss of the season against Baylor this weekend.

Finebaum predicted the No. 4 team in the nation would fall to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend, but he was incorrect. He's "doubling down" on his TCU doubts heading into Saturday's game in Waco.

“Missed last week, I’m doubling down on TCU,” Finebaum said on ESPN's Get Up. “They’re on a tough road stretch. They won at Austin last week, now they go to Baylor… They’re very dangerous at home and I don’t know how to break this to my friends in Fort Worth, but I’m just not that impressed with TCU. They don’t match up very well on a neutral site against anyone in the top 10.”

TCU is one of only four teams in the nation with an unbeaten record. The team is 10-0 with wins over five ranked opponents.

Still, media personalities like Finebaum are doubting the Horned Frogs as they make their push for the College Football Playoff.

TCU will look to prove Finebaum and all the other doubters wrong in Saturday's matchup against the Baylor Bears.