Look: Paul Finebaum Reveals The Biggest Regret Of His Career

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Paul Finebaum has learned a lot of different things throughout his career as a college football analyst.

Finebaum has been covering the sport for over 40 years and still has one big regret from that point until now.

He wishes that he never criticized players for their performances.

“One thing I did early on I will never do again is I criticized players,” Finebaum said (first transcribed by 247Sports. “In the early ‘80s, I think Alabama was heading toward its first losing season in 25 years. I called the players a bunch of chumps and losers.”

“I learned from that, and I stopped,” Finebaum continued. “I never again criticized a player individually. It was a great learning experience. Coaches? It never bothered me, criticizing them.”

Finebaum has critcized different coaches numerous times over the years, whether it's on his radio show or during morning segments on ESPN.

That will likely continue starting next month as the 2022 college football season is set to start in late August.