Look: Paul Pierce Had 2-Word Reaction To Celtics Win

MIAMI, FL - JUNE 05: Paul Pierce #34 of the Boston Celtics reacts after he made a 3-point basket in the final minute of the fourt quarter to give the Celtics a 90-86 lead against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2012 NBA Playoffs on June 5, 2012 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Celtics legend Paul Pierce was one of many Boston fans over the moon to see their team topple the Heat in the final seconds of Game 7.

The Hall of Fame swingman hopped on Twitter Sunday night to let the world know. Tweeting, "Yes siiiiiiiiiiiirrrrrrrrrrr."

The post received thousands of likes from folks on NBA Twitter.

"The Truth has spoken!" one user replied. "Yes!"

"YESSIRSKIIIII."

"TALK TO EM P!!!" another fan replied in all-caps.

"Lmaoooooo go head then Paul," another laughed.

The Celtics are headed back to their first NBA Finals since The Truth was wearing No. 34 in green and white.

Unfortunately, Boston was never able to capture a second ring with its Big 3 of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen. Falling to Kobe Bryant and the Lakers in seven games back in 2009-10.