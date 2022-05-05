Look: Paul Pierce Not Buying The Ben Simmons News

BOSTON, MA - MAY 27: Former NBA Player Paul Pierce before Game Seven of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on May 27, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Ben Simmons saga recently took an unexpected turn.

On Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that the All-Star point guard will undergo back surgery to alleviate pain on a herniated disc.

Simmons didn't suit up for a single game this past season. The issues with his back arose around the time he forced his way out of Philadelphia and joined the Nets as part of a blockbuster trade involving James Harden.

There was originally hope that he would return for Game 4 of the Nets' first-round series against the Boston Celtics, but another setback came into the picture after Brooklyn went down 3-0.

Former Celtics superstar Paul Pierce questioned the validity of Simmons' injury issues with a tweet on Wednesday.

"I’m trying to figure out did I miss that game Ben Simmons hurt his back when did this all happen," he wrote.

Simmons underwent a successful procedure on Thursday. He now has a three-week recovery period before he can begin the rehab process.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Brooklyn PG will need 3-4 months of recovery time and should be ready "well ahead of training camp."

In addition to issues with his back, Simmons has also been vocal about his struggles with mental health.