Look: Paul Pierce Reacts To The Ime Udoka News

MIAMI, FL - JUNE 05: Paul Pierce #34 of the Boston Celtics reacts after he made a 3-point basket in the final minute of the fourt quarter to give the Celtics a 90-86 lead against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2012 NBA Playoffs on June 5, 2012 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the NBA world learned that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing a suspension for the entire 2022-23 season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday night that Udoka had an intimate relationship with a female member of the Celtics' staff. According to Woj, the relationship violates the franchise's guidelines.

Most NBA fans thought the punishment was a bit harsh - especially considering Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver just received the same penalty for a worse infraction. Former Celtics star Paul Pierce got in on the conversation as well.

He's not a fan of the punishment.

"It should just be a fine not a suspension," Pierce said in a short statement on Twitter.

Having an affair with a subordinate is frowned upon in just about every setting. Whether or not Udoka deserves to be suspended for the entire season as a result is up for debate, though.

Assistant coach Joe Mazzulla is expected to take over as acting head coach for the 2022-23 season in Udoka's absence.