Look: Paul Pierce Reacts To The Ime Udoka News
Earlier this week, the NBA world learned that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing a suspension for the entire 2022-23 season.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday night that Udoka had an intimate relationship with a female member of the Celtics' staff. According to Woj, the relationship violates the franchise's guidelines.
Most NBA fans thought the punishment was a bit harsh - especially considering Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver just received the same penalty for a worse infraction. Former Celtics star Paul Pierce got in on the conversation as well.
He's not a fan of the punishment.
"It should just be a fine not a suspension," Pierce said in a short statement on Twitter.
Having an affair with a subordinate is frowned upon in just about every setting. Whether or not Udoka deserves to be suspended for the entire season as a result is up for debate, though.
Assistant coach Joe Mazzulla is expected to take over as acting head coach for the 2022-23 season in Udoka's absence.