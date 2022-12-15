Look: Paulina Gretzky Birthday Party Photos Going Viral
This was a big week for Paulina Gretzky. The daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky celebrated her 34th birthday.
Gretzky doesn't actually turn 34 until Monday, but with the help of her husband, golf star Dustin Johnson, Gretzky rang in the occasion with a "Studio 34" party.
Johnson paid tribute to his wife with his outfit, asking for a customized jacket with pictures of their spring wedding on the liner.
As for Paulina herself, she looked stunning in a sparkly purple minidress.
Photos of the event are going viral on social media, thanks to Gretzky's Instagram story.
The evening, which was inspired by New York's legendary Studio 54 nightclub, featured disco balls, roller skates and lots of candles.
It was the second major event of the year for Gretzky and Johnson, who wed back on April 23 at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee after a nearly nine-year engagement.