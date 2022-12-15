Look: Paulina Gretzky Birthday Party Photos Going Viral

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Dustin Johnson of team United States celebrates with partner Paulina Gretzky after defeating Team Europe 19 to 9 during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

This was a big week for Paulina Gretzky. The daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky celebrated her 34th birthday.

Gretzky doesn't actually turn 34 until Monday, but with the help of her husband, golf star Dustin Johnson, Gretzky rang in the occasion with a "Studio 34" party.

Johnson paid tribute to his wife with his outfit, asking for a customized jacket with pictures of their spring wedding on the liner.

As for Paulina herself, she looked stunning in a sparkly purple minidress.

Photos of the event are going viral on social media, thanks to Gretzky's Instagram story.

The evening, which was inspired by New York's legendary Studio 54 nightclub, featured disco balls, roller skates and lots of candles.

It was the second major event of the year for Gretzky and Johnson, who wed back on April 23 at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee after a nearly nine-year engagement.