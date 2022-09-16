Look: Paulina Gretzky Shares New Swimsuit Photo

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 12: Paulina Gretzky looks on near the seventh hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 12, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It's been quite the year for golfing superstar Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky after they were married earlier this year.

Not long later, Johnson joined the LIV Golf series with a massive contract. According to multiple reports, Johnson earned over $100 million to join the new league.

That's given Johnson and Paulina plenty of spending money. The latter seems to be enjoying her summer as well.

On Thursday night, she posted a new swimsuit photo to her Instagram account.

Paulina and Dustin are living the good life right now.