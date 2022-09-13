Look: Paulina Gretzky Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo
Paulina Gretzky seems to be enjoying her life down in Florida.
The 33-year-old daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and husband of LIV golfer Dustin Johnson, Paulina took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to post a picture of herself soaking in some sun.
"365 days of summer," reads the caption Gretzky included alongside the photo, in which she is wearing a skimpy white bikini and showing off her tan.
Gretzky, who recently celebrated her husband's $4 million win on the LIV Tour in Boston, has amassed over 1 million followers on her Instagram.
She's not afraid to occasionally post some mildly suggestive content either, which usually lends to going viral.
