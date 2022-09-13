Look: Paulina Gretzky Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Paulina Gretzky looks on during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Paulina Gretzky seems to be enjoying her life down in Florida.

The 33-year-old daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and husband of LIV golfer Dustin Johnson, Paulina took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to post a picture of herself soaking in some sun.

"365 days of summer," reads the caption Gretzky included alongside the photo, in which she is wearing a skimpy white bikini and showing off her tan.

Gretzky, who recently celebrated her husband's $4 million win on the LIV Tour in Boston, has amassed over 1 million followers on her Instagram.

She's not afraid to occasionally post some mildly suggestive content either, which usually lends to going viral.

You can follow her on the platform here.