Look: Paulina Gretzky's Racy Golf Party Outfit Going Viral

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 13: Paulina Gretzky, fiancée of Dustin Johnson of the United States (not pictured), looks on during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 13, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Paulina Gretzky, the wife of LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson, gave fans a peek at the tour’s welcome party at LIV Miami.

The New York Post had details from the event:

Elsewhere at the party, Gretzky, 33, supported Johnson, 38, who is the captain of LIV Golf’s 4 Aces GC squad. In a photo shared on her Instagram Story, Gretzky — the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky — is seen posing beside BFF Kristina Melnichenko, both clad in black ensembles. Johnson, who resigned from the PGA Tour this past spring, nabbed the LIV Golf Invitational season-long individual title in early October, a nod worth an $18 million bonus, according to Sports Illustrated.

Gretzky posted a photo of the dress on her Instagram page.

Dustin and Paulina appear to be living well this year.