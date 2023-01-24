Look: Paulina Gretzky's Racy Outfit Photo Is Going Viral

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 12: Paulina Gretzky looks on near the seventh hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 12, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Not too long ago, Paulina Gretzky, the daughter of NHL great Wayne Gretzky, celebrated her birthday in style.

The wife of golf superstar Dustin Johnson brought in 34 the way a celebrity would - by going all out. She had plenty of viral content thanks to her outfit choices during the party.

However, that's nothing new for her. Paulina tends to create a stir on social media and she did that once again today with a provocative post on her Instagram account.

"Good jeans," she said in the caption of the photo.

With over one million followers on Instagram it's no surprise when Gretzky's posts make headlines.