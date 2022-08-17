Look: Pedro Martinez Blames Padres For Fernando Tatis Jr Suspension

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 23: Former Boston Red Sox player Pedro Martinez #45 reacts during the David Ortiz #34 jersey retirement ceremony before a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Fenway Park on June 23, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez has an interesting take on the Fernando Tatis Jr. situation in San Diego.

Martinez believes the Padres organization is partially at fault for Tatis' recent PED suspension.

"The Padres need to know exactly what he puts on his body 24/7," Martinez said during MLB on TBS: Leadoff.

Martinez's co-hosts disagreed, saying Tatis is responsible for following protocol when it comes to unknown medications.

On Friday, Tatis was suspended by the MLB for 80 games after he tested positive for a performance enhancing drug. The 23-year-old All-Star claims he unknowingly took the illegal substance when he used a topical medication to treat ringworm on his neck.

The medication contained clostebol, an anabolic steroid banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Last year, Tatis signed a 14-year, $340 million contract extension with the Padres. The star shortstop has missed every game this season due to a preseason injury suffered to his left wrist.

Tatis' suspension will cover the remainder of the 2022 season and bleed into the Padres' 2023 campaign.