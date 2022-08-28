Look: Pedro Martinez Reveals What He Told Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 23: Former Boston Red Sox player Pedro Martinez #45 reacts during the David Ortiz #34 jersey retirement ceremony before a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Fenway Park on June 23, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

There was once a time when Pedro Martinez was the Mets ace in the Big Apple. And on Sunday, he had a message for All-Star pitchers Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom.

Martinez joined a number of Mets from yesteryear for New York's Old Timer's event over the weekend, including some special members of the 1986 team that won the World Series.

The Hall of Famer expressed that he felt there was "unfinished business" during his tenure in Flushing because they couldn't bring home a pennant.

Which led him to asking the team's star pitchers a favor:

“Guys, can you please do it for me?” Pedro pleaded. “I couldn’t do [in New York]. I’m praying they can.”

The three-time Cy Young winner pitched for the Mets from 2005-2008 and was a key member of the 2006 team that came so close to a World Series bid; falling to the Cardinals in the NLCS in seven games.