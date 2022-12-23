Look: Penalty During Jaguars-Jets Game Going Viral

(Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the New York Jets hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars in a pivotal game for both teams.

Both are still alive in the AFC playoff race, but needs a win tonight to keep pace. The early action of tonight's game was much like the weather - ugly.

On Jacksonville's first possession star quarterback Trevor Lawrence was sacked and fumbled the ball. The Jets took over deep in Jaguars territory, but managed just a field goal.

A few possessions later things got a bit uglier. The Jets attempted to pull off a trick play with backup quarterback Chris Streveler, but got called for a false start.

Check it out.

Fans loved the false start call from the official.

"Love me an 'everyone but the center' false start. At least the center knew what he was doing!" one fan joked.

"False start 'everyone but the center' is one of my favorites," said another fan.

New York and Jacksonville are tied 3-3 at the end of the first quarter.