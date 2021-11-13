The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Penn State Fake Field Goal Goes Horribly Wrong vs. Michigan

View of the Beaver stadium.STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 21: A general view of the stadium prior to the game between the Michigan Wolverines and Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on November 21, 2015 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Evan Habeeb/Getty Images)

The Penn State Nittany Lions have already run two fake plays in the first quarter of today’s game against the Michigan Wolverines.

The first play worked absolutely beautifully. Punter Jordan Stout dropped a gorgeous pass right into the arms of his receiver — setting up the Nittany Lions for their first score of the game.

The next fake went about as poorly as you could imagine.

Lining up for a 20-yard field goal on 4th-and-goal, the holder threw a screen pass out to Stout. Immediately sniffed out by the Michigan defense, the Penn State kicker was met by a crew of Wolverines — forcing a fumble in the backfield.

Take a look at the play here:

It’s fair to say head coach James Franklin may have gotten a bit too ahead of himself after that first successful trick play. Now, instead of leading the No. 6 Wolverines 6-0, the No. 23 Nittany Lions have an even narrower 3-0 lead heading into the second quarter.

While the special teams may have crumbled on this play, the Penn State defense has stepped up in a big way this afternoon. Through one quarter, the Nittany Lions have held the dynamic Michigan offense to just 15 total yards.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.