Look: Penn State, Michigan Players Scuffle In Tunnel

The intensity was high heading into the second half of today's marquee matchup between No. 10 Penn State and No. 5 Michigan.

Before the start of the third quarter, the two teams met in the tunnel to exchange some words.

Take a look at the confrontation here:

Despite just a 16-14 halftime score in favor of Michigan, the Wolverines absolutely dominated the first half. The No. 5 team in the nation had 18 first downs to Penn State's one — and 274 yards of total offense to Penn State's 83.

The Nittany Lions salvaged the score with an electrifying pick-six in the second quarter.

It's no surprise that the intensity is high during this highly-anticipated contest. As two of the undefeated teams in the nation, this game has some serious future College Football Playoff implications.

The third-quarter score currently sits at 24-17 in favor of the Wolverines.