Look: Penn State Quarterback Sean Clifford Got Obliterated
Sean Clifford learned why you get down when scrambling as a quarterback.
Running out of a broken play, the Penn State signal-caller came close to grabbing a first down but got absolutely blown up by Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe.
To Clifford's credit, the senior leader got right back up and played on. But that didn't stop the hit from going viral around the college football world.
"Clifford after that hit," tweeted CBS 3's Pat Gallen.
"Slide!!!!" said Malik Zaire.
"My lord."
"Lol welcome to the SEC," laughed a Tennessee Vols fan.
The Nittany Lions find themselves down 3-0 early in the first half.