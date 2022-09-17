Look: Penn State Quarterback Sean Clifford Got Obliterated

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - SEPTEMBER 10: Penn State Nittany Lions Quarterback Sean Clifford (14) runs with the ball during the first half of the College Football game between the Ohio Bobcats and Penn State Nittany Lions on September 10, 2022, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Sean Clifford learned why you get down when scrambling as a quarterback.

Running out of a broken play, the Penn State signal-caller came close to grabbing a first down but got absolutely blown up by Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe.

To Clifford's credit, the senior leader got right back up and played on. But that didn't stop the hit from going viral around the college football world.

"Clifford after that hit," tweeted CBS 3's Pat Gallen.

"Slide!!!!" said Malik Zaire.

"My lord."

"Lol welcome to the SEC," laughed a Tennessee Vols fan.

The Nittany Lions find themselves down 3-0 early in the first half.