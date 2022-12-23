Look: People Reportedly Got Stuck In Elevator At Bowl Game Today

SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 18: Bowl Season painted on the field before the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl game between the UAB Blazers and the BYU Cougars at Independence Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Shreveport, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The 2022 Independence Bowl reportedly had a major logistical issue before Friday afternoon's kickoff.

According to college football insider Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle, an elevator at Independence Stadium unexpectedly shut down with people still inside.

Duarte hasn't provided an update since this original report.

Shreveport's Independence Stadium was opened in 1925 and was last renovated in 2014. Given its age, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that the college football venue has some structural issues.

This year's Independence Bowl features the Houston Cougars and the home-state Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns.

The game is set to kickoff at 3 p.m. ET.

Stay tuned for any possible updates on the elevator situation.