Look: PETA Has Request For Legendary NFL Quarterback

MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 04: Former New York Jet Joe Namath arrives ahead of their game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, New York Jets legend "Broadway Joe" Namath put his iconic 1970s mink coat up for auction.

The highest bid for the fur coat currently sits at just under $10,000.

"Presented here is one of Namath's personal mink coats, the first we have encountered, which originates from his attorney James C. Walsh. An exotic tiger striped mink, it has his initials "JWN " embroidered in the interior, while a "Fur Couture Beverly Hills" tag is in the interior chest. In addition, the offering includes a 1969 signed issue of Esquire magazine, and a signed white panel Wilson Football," the product description reads.

While this coat clearly holds significant value to some NFL fans, not everyone is happy with Namath's decision to auction off the item.

PETA — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals — sent a letter to Namath on Wednesday asking him to donate the coat instead of trying to "squeeze a few more dollars."

"While nothing can bring back the minks who were killed for Joe Namath’s coat, it could still give some much-needed warmth to those in desperate need," PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said in a statement, per Fox News. "PETA is encouraging the NFL legend to score a touchdown for kindness by donating these minks’ remains instead of trying to squeeze a few more dollars out of them."

The Namath camp has not yet issued a public response.