Look: PETA Is Furious With Former NFL Player's Killing

PETA is extremely upset with a former Super Bowl champ after his latest hunting trip.

Per the nonprofit, ex-Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe recently killed a mountain lion and posed with it. Which PETA referred to as "cruel, cowardly and wrong."

No one is more pathetic than someone dealing with their feelings or inadequacy & sick bloodlust by killing individuals & posing with their corpses.

The organization's followers had plenty to add in the comments:

"That animal was innocent," one user replied.

"Such a waste of a beautiful life," another said.

"Tell me you’re insecure in your masculinity without telling me you’re insecure in your masculinity."

"This makes me sick," another commented.

Wolfe enjoyed a nine-year NFL career between the Broncos and Ravens where he was an essential piece to Denver's 2015 Super Bowl team.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has deemed his mountain lion hunt legal.