Look: PETA Is Furious With Russell Wilson, Ciara

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Russell Wilson (L) and Ciara attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

PETA appears to be taking Russell Wilson and wife Ciara to task for the latest addition to their family.

The Wilson's welcomed a new puppy over Mother's Day weekend, but the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals were upset to learn the dog was obtained from a breeder, rather than rescued from a shelter.

PETA says it's clear that Russ and Ciara's new dog, Bronco, is a purebred puppy, likely obtained from a breeder where "mother dogs are often locked inside filthy cages and bred over and over until their bodies give out."

The organization also made light of some Ciara lyrics, saying Wilson made a “'One, Two Step' mistake by killing a shelter dog’s chances of finding a home."

PETA kept the Ciara references going, telling TMZ they're "calling on the couple to 'Level Up' on kindness by adopting a companion for this pup instead of fueling the homeless-animal crisis."

Ciara called the puppy "the sweetest surprise."

But, it's safe to say the folks at PETA felt differently.