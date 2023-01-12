Look: PETA Is Not Happy With College Football Mascot

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 31: Georgia Mascot UGA X looks on before the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 31, 2022, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

PETA is not happy with a famous college football mascot.

The animal rights organization doesn't want the University of Georgia to continue using a live Bulldog mascot. This comes in the wake of the school winning its second straight national title in football.

"As the back-to-back national champion, can’t UGA find it in its heart to honestly examine the impact of its promotion of deformed dogs and call time on its outdated, live-animal mascot program?" PETA said in a statement, via FOX News. "PETA is calling on (the University of Georgia President) Jere Morehead to be a peach and replace poor Uga with a human mascot who can support the team in a winning way."

Even though PETA isn't happy with the school for this, it doesn't seem like the organization is going to get its way.

Georgia seems perfectly content with "Uga" as the team's mascot during games.

"We are proud of our beloved mascot and grateful for the excellent care provided by Uga’s devoted owners, the Seiler family," Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said.

This mascot was first introduced in 1956 and has been passed down in the generations since.