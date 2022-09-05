Look: Peter King Reveals His 2023 Super Bowl Prediction

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: NBC studio analyst and Sports Illustrated write Peter King looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The 2022 NFL season is almost here and longtime football writer Peter King is revealing his picks.

In his latest Football Morning in America column, King made his prediction for Super Bowl LVII, and a couple of smaller market fanbases should be pretty happy with it:

I’m picking an Arctic Circle Super Bowl: Buffalo-Green Bay. I’m picking the Packers to make their first Super Bowl in 12 years by—isn’t it ironic?—going on the road to get there. Man, wouldn’t that be sweet for Aaron Rodgers. And I’m picking the Bills to get off the 0-4, three-decades-old, wide-right schneid to win the first Super Bowl in franchise history. Portable tables of western New York, beware.

King foresees a big year from Bills quarterback Josh Allen, saying that he expects Buffalo to bounce back from last season's heartbreak in a big way.

Buffalo was almost good enough to win it last year, as we all saw, marauding through the AFC playoffs with 83 points in eight quarters. Then the thud of overtime in Kansas City happened. This year, I think they eliminate all doubts, and all doubters.

We'll get our first taste of what King's Super Bowl matchup could look like when the Bills and Packers meet in Orchard Park week 8.