Look: Peyton Manning Mentioned For Significant NFL Job

Peyton Manning has been one of the top ambassadors for the NFL since the early days of his playing career. But one person believes that Manning should hold an even bigger role in the NFL.

In a recent feature for The 670 Score, Chicago Bears insider Chris Emma suggested that Manning should replace department Bears president Ted Phillips in the same role. He argued that Manning's success in football and in business along with his ties to the Bears' ownership should make him a good fit in the organization.

“The Bears need to seek change in selecting Phillips’ replacement and put aside their sentiments for the man by acknowledging the need for better results,” Emma wrote. “(Bears owner Virginia) McCaskey should make a hire from outside of Halas Hall as the Bears seek a bright, progressive leader.”

“Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has been successful in both football and business,” Emma wrote. “He has been a guest at Halas Hall in the past and perhaps could be the right fit alongside McCaskey.”

Peyton Manning has already expressed interest in becoming a managing member of an NFL team. But his heights may be a little higher than the higherable (and thus fireable) president of an NFL team.

Manning has previously expressed interest in becoming an NFL owner. He partially achieved that goal when the Walton/Penner group bought the team earlier this year, reportedly receiving a minority share in the team in the process.

But that level of team ownership won't give Manning much say in the day-to-day operations of an NFL team. The Bears presidency job could.

Is it a position that Peyton Manning should consider?