Look: Peyton Manning Has Message For Tennessee Baseball

The Tennessee baseball team has punched their ticket as one of the eight teams headed to Omaha for this year’s College World Series. And as a Volunteers football legend, all-time great quarterback Peyton Manning couldn’t be happier.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday night, the Tennessee Baseball account posted a hilarious video of Manning congratulating coach Tony Vitello.

The longtime NFL QB took every available opportunity to shout out his iconic audible call, “Omaha!”

Through his four-year collegiate career with Tennessee, Manning solidified himself as one of the greatest college quarterbacks of all time. Before he became a seven-time All Pro player at the NFL level, he logged 11,201 yards and 89 touchdowns in his bright orange Volunteers uniform.

Tennessee earned their spot in this year’s College World Series with two solid Super Regional victories over LSU in Knoxville. Before that, the team swept through the regional round with a 3-0 record over Wright State and Liberty.

Red-hot coming off their most recent 15-6 win, the Volunteers will look to keep their flawless postseason record and take down Virginia on Sunday in Omaha.

The game will begin a 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2.