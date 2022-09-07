Look: Peyton Manning Shoots Down 2 Potential Future Jobs

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 08: Peyton Manning holds the Lombardi Trophy to celebrate the Denver Broncos in win Super Bowl 50 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High before taking on the Carolina Panthers on September 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Peyton Manning hasn't really been doing much outside of a few football media projects since retiring in 2015. He's been named as an ideal candidate for just about every NFL-related job since then.

But in an interview with Colin Cowherd, Manning shot down two lucrative jobs that he's been named for in the past. One was an NFL general manager, and the other is a coach.

Manning explained that he served as the offensive coordinator for his son's sixth-grade football team, but his play calling was so bad that the middle schoolers were calling him out for it.

Manning played it off for a laugh, but determined that being a coach for an NFL team is probably not for him.

On the field, Peyton Manning was a general who frequently called his own plays in an age where those decisions were usually made from the sidelines. Even his contemporaries like Tom Brady, Kurt Warner, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees usually don't call their own plays outside of audible situations.

But just because you can call a play in game doesn't always mean you can coach at as high of a level. If it did, legends of the game like Joe Montana, Johnny Unitas and Dan Marino probably would have been elite coaches too.

Though it is interesting to see how so many of the league's best coaches right now were also quarterbacks at a lower level earlier in their careers.

Is Peyton Manning being too hard on himself?