Look: Peyton Manning's Comment On Kevin Durant Is Going Viral

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 08: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Retransmission alternate crop) Peyton Manning reacts to the crowd during the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry hosted the ESPYs for the very first time.

Before taking the mic in his hands, though, he received some valuable advice from NFL legend Peyton Manning. When he hosted the event five years ago, Manning made headlines with a joke about Kevin Durant.

The Hall of Fame quarterback made sure to let Steph Curry know he could use the joke again.

"When I hosted the ESPYs five years ago, I made a little quip about Kevin Durant wanting to play for a great team that made a lot of headlines," Manning said. "Feel free to use that one because it hasn't aged a day."

So what was the joke Manning used? He suggested that Durant would want to join the U.S. women's gymnastics team that just had one of the most dominant Olympics of all time.

Durant had just joined the Warriors after being beat by the team in the Western Conference Finals. What's ironic is that Durant just responded to the Manning joke yesterday afternoon.

"If it was funny I would’ve laughed…it’s a simple concept," Durant tweeted.

KD still seems to think the joke isn't funny.