Look: Peyton Manning's Old Recruiting Story Is Going Viral

Peyton Manning reacts to the crowd during the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Canton, Ohio.

Peyton Manning had a hilarious story about Kirby Smart on Wednesday morning.

Smart, who's the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs, was on a recruiting trip with Manning when they went to visit Florida down in Gainesville. Smart wasn't offered a scholarship and he was absolutely miffed about it.

“I remember he was so angry after his meeting,” Manning said, via On3. “I guess it was with (Steve) Spurrier because they didn’t offer him. They wanted him to walk-on. He was so mad. He and I went and drank a lot of beer.”

It all worked out for Smart because, in the end, he committed to Georgia.

Smart was likely feeling pretty good after this Saturday when his Bulldogs took down the Gators in their annual rivalry game, 42-20.

The Bulldogs are now 8-0 heading into a massive matchup against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. The winner of this game will have the inside track on getting to the SEC Championship Game.

Kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. ET.