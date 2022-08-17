Look: PGA Tour 2K23 Covers Featuring Tiger Woods Revealed

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on on the 1st hole during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

2K Sports and HB Studios have unveiled the cover art for PGA Tour 2K23 featuring international golf icon Tiger Woods.

Take a look at the two covers here:

Tiger signed an exclusive, multi-year contract with 2K and HB Studios in March 2021. The 15-time major winner has been playing an active role in the video game landscape as an Executive Director and consultant for the franchise.

“We have been eager to announce our partnership with Tiger, whose legendary career has transcended the sport. We are thrilled to have him join our PGA TOUR 2K series as an Executive Director,” 2K president David Ismailer said last year.

For the first time in PGA Tour 2K history, gamers will be able to play their favorite courses as Tiger Woods himself.

The most recent installment of the game is PGA Tour 2K21. The 2022 version was seemingly canned to make way for 2K23.

The video game franchise announced its upcoming release date for August 22, 2022 with a short teaser trailer earlier this week.

