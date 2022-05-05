Look: PGA Tour Drama With Sergio Garcia Thursday

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays a shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

The Wells Fargo Championship is underway and there's already some drama building with one of the game's biggest stars.

Sergio Garcia teed off as part of the afternoon wave, but he's already creating headlines. Early in his round on Thursday afternoon, the fiery Spaniard found himself in a tough spot.

After driving a ball out of bounds, Garcia was actually able to locate the ball. However, a rules official said that he ran out of time just before he was able to find it.

While he was trying to make his way back onto the course, Garcia hinted at his future plans on the PGA Tour. "A couple more weeks, and I won't have to deal with you anymore," he said to the PGA Tour official.

Garcia has long been rumored as one of the golfers who could be joining the new Saudi-backed golf league. Although controversial, the league has promised significant purses for the game's top players and a more relaxed schedule as well.

Is Garcia hinting that he'll be joining the new golf league instead of continuing on the PGA Tour? It certainly seems that way.