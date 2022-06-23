Look: PGA Tour Player Flirts With Paige Spiranac

Earlier this week, a PGA Tour golfer appeared to flirt with golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac.

Grayson Murray went viral for his on-course antics during the U.S. Open just last weekend. Murray threw a club during the tournament, which Spiranac tweeted a video of.

He then used that opportunity to tweet at her.

From the New York Post:

Fresh off his club toss at the US Open last weekend, Murray tweeted at Spiranac on Monday after the golf influencer referenced the incident on social media. “Let’s see your club throw Paige,” Murray tweeted in response to Spiranac’s video, which was captioned, “Love a good club throw.”

Here's the post in question from Spiranac.

"I have thrown a club like this before and it feels great until the walk of shame of having to get it," she said.

Unfortunately for Murray, Spiranac has not responded to his comment just yet.

A quick search on social media shows he might not even have a Twitter account anymore either.