Look: PGA Tour Player Not Happy With Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers may have claimed victory at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but one of his opponents seemingly took issue with how he got the win.

Speaking to the media, PGA Tour star Keith Mitchell - who finished fourth at the Pro-Am - appeared to dismiss Rodgers' win at the event. He pointed out that Rodgers has a much larger handicap than he needs for tournaments like this.

"I think Josh (Allen) and I won. Aaron Rodgers doesn't count. His handicap was crap... if we finished second to Aaron, I consider that us winning the trophy," Mitchell said.

The slight smile Mitchell cracked at the end of the video suggests that he was just messing around and doesn't really feel any resentment towards Rodgers. But it has sparked a debate over whether Rodgers' handicap is too high.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback has a handicap of 2.6, giving him 10 shots. Josh Allen, Mitchell's partner, also seemed to take exception to Rodgers being declared the winner.

"One hundred percent (the win should come with an asterisk)," Allen said, via USA Today. "It’s only three rounds and a 2.6 handicap got 10 shots? Come on now. I don’t know. I’m not the person to ask that question. But it is what it is."

Aaron Rodgers has won both of his appearances in The Match as well, knocking off Allen and Patrick Mahomes with the help of Tom Brady last summer.

Maybe there's a point here...