Look: PGA Tour Staffer Was Injured By Rory McIlroy Drive

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 19: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 19, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy finished his first-round Thursday with an incredible 6-under 66 at St. Andrews.

But, it wasn't all smooth sailing for the 33-year-old Irishman.

One of McIlroy's tee shots sprayed out into the gallery and hit a bystander who just so happened to be a PGA Tour staffer.

PGA Tour social media employee Charlie Kane posted some aftermath photos of his hand that took a direct hit from McIlroy's drive. He said he suffered a fractured hand after the ball hit his knuckle.

Take a look at the pictures here:

"Fractured hand after Rory McIlroy’s drive landed on my knuckle. He shouted fore. I did not heed the warning," Kane wrote.

This is just one of the dangers of being close to the action at a major tournament.

McIlroy currently sits in second place at the 150th Open Championship, two shots behind American Cameron Young at 8-under.