Look: PGA Tour Staffer Was Injured By Rory McIlroy Drive
Rory McIlroy finished his first-round Thursday with an incredible 6-under 66 at St. Andrews.
But, it wasn't all smooth sailing for the 33-year-old Irishman.
One of McIlroy's tee shots sprayed out into the gallery and hit a bystander who just so happened to be a PGA Tour staffer.
PGA Tour social media employee Charlie Kane posted some aftermath photos of his hand that took a direct hit from McIlroy's drive. He said he suffered a fractured hand after the ball hit his knuckle.
Take a look at the pictures here:
"Fractured hand after Rory McIlroy’s drive landed on my knuckle. He shouted fore. I did not heed the warning," Kane wrote.
This is just one of the dangers of being close to the action at a major tournament.
McIlroy currently sits in second place at the 150th Open Championship, two shots behind American Cameron Young at 8-under.