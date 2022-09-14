Look: PGA Tour Star Has A Plea For Tiger Woods

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Tiger Woods of the United States walks on the 12th hole during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

One PGA Tour star wants Tiger Woods to apply for a cart exemption.

Will Zalatoris is "begging" Woods to apply for the exemption since he wants him to get in the cart.

This would help Woods not have to walk around the entire course since he's been limping at times.

Per TMZ, he can get permission from the PGA Tour to use a cart, but he's always said that he'll never do it.

"If I can’t play at that level, I can’t play at that level," Woods said.

Zalatoris just wants to keep playing with Woods and hopes that the cart will prolong his career.

Who knows, maybe Woods will have a change of heart after the best golfers in the world recommended it to him.